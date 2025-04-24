Chotta Mumbai Re-Release: Mohanlal starrer ICONIC movie to hit theaters once again on superstar’s birthday

Mohanlal is celebrating his 65th birthday soon, and now, his iconic movie Chotta Mumbai is all geared up for a re-release. In an Instagram story shared by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, the superstar’s film is officially set to hit theaters once again on May 21, 2025.

The picture shared by the producer’s son features the movie undergoing restoration works at a studio, which is surely going to be a feast for fans.

Chotta Mumbai is a Malayalam-language action comedy directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Benny P. Nayarambalam. It tells the story of Vasco Da Gama, aka Thala, and his gang of friends.

Leading a life with happy-go-lucky terms, Thala and his friends remain unemployed, creating havoc in their society. However, things turn dark when he and his friends lock horns with a corrupt police officer who also lives as a gangster.

Chotta Mumbai features Mohanlal in the leading role and an ensemble cast that includes Kalabhavan Mani, Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bijukuttan, and many more. The movie is bankrolled by Mohanlal’s longtime friend and actor, Maniyanpilla Raju.

With Rahul Raj handling the musical tracks and background scores, the film’s camera is cranked by Alagappan N. Moreover, it is edited by Don Max.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the movie L2: Empuraan. The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is the second installment in a planned trilogy of the Lucifer franchise.

With Mohanlal reprising his character, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and many more. The movie also had actors Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal in cameo appearances. L2E is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal will hit the big screens on April 25, 2025, with the film Thudarum. The family drama flick is helmed by Tharun Moorthy, marking the reunion of the superstar with actress Shobana after many years.

