Ground Zero Final Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi's war-actioner sells 4,000 tickets in top national chains; set for low start

Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi in the leading role, is all set to hit the screens this weekend. Based on a true event, the war action drama is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under Excel Entertainment. The movie is set for a low opening as the advances are pretty average.

Ground Zero sells 4,000 tickets for opening day in top national chains

The Emraan Hashmi movie sold over 4,000 tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day. These are very poor advances, to say the least. However, the movie was never going to rely on advance booking.

Co-starring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, the movie heavily depends on the initial word-of-mouth to sail through a successful theatrical run. Though it will take a low opening of under Rs 1 crore, its fate depends on how the movie gets perceived by the masses.

If the content clicks with the audience, Ground Zero might emerge as a Clean Hit movie for Emraan Hashmi as a solo lead, after a long gap. As of now, one can only be optimistic about the performance of the film at the box office.

Ground Zero to face Kesari Chapter 2 and Andaz Apna Apna re-release

The Excel Entertainment's production venture will face the holdover release of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2, which is expected to attract a major chunk of the audience this weekend. Moreover, the movie will have to show strong legs against the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna.

Ground Zero has enough space to record a respectable figure at the box office. However, it will get a new rival on May 1st with the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

