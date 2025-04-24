Varun Dhawan Kesari 2 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sharmin Segal Rang De Basanti Veera Dheera Sooran Part 1 Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Jaat Box Office Bharti Singh Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 15: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner holds well; adds Rs 1 crore to tally

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, has taken a record start of Rs 51 crore at the worldwide box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Apr 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM IST | 12K
Ajith Kumar
Credits: Mythri Movie Makers

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, has recorded a phenomenal hold at the box office. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial has met with majorly positive word-of-mouth that transferred successfully into the footfalls. The mass action drama has wrapped its second week on a solid note. 

Good Bad Ugly adds Rs 1.30 crore on 2nd Thursday; Cume inches closer to Rs 145 crore mark 

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs 28 crore on its debut day. The movie further recorded a phenomenal trend and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 5 days of its theatrical run. It kept on luring the audience further and smashed Rs 140 crore mark recently. 

As per estimates, the movie wrapped its second week at a staggering total of Rs 141.30 crore gross at the Tamil box office, with Rs 1.30 crore coming on 2nd Thursday. The movie will stick to the cinemas for one more week until the arrival of Suriya's Retro on May 1st. 

It will be interesting to see how the Ajith Kumar starrer performs against the Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj film. 

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu
1 Rs 28 crore
2 Rs 14.50 crore
3 Rs 18.50 crore
4 Rs 23.50 crore
5 Rs 16 crore
6 Rs 6 crore 
7 Rs 5.50 crore
8 Rs 4.50 crore
9 Rs 6 crore
10 Rs 6 crore
11 Rs 7 crore 
12 Rs 1.75 crore
13  Rs 1.5 crore 
14 Rs 1.35 crore 
15 Rs 1.00 crore (est)
Total Rs 140.85 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer


Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

ALSO READ: Box Office: Analyzing theatrical performance of Mohanlal's post-pandemic movies, Marakkar to L2 Empuraan

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement

Latest Articles