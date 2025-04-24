Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 15: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner holds well; adds Rs 1 crore to tally
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, has taken a record start of Rs 51 crore at the worldwide box office.
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, has recorded a phenomenal hold at the box office. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial has met with majorly positive word-of-mouth that transferred successfully into the footfalls. The mass action drama has wrapped its second week on a solid note.
Good Bad Ugly adds Rs 1.30 crore on 2nd Thursday; Cume inches closer to Rs 145 crore mark
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs 28 crore on its debut day. The movie further recorded a phenomenal trend and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 5 days of its theatrical run. It kept on luring the audience further and smashed Rs 140 crore mark recently.
As per estimates, the movie wrapped its second week at a staggering total of Rs 141.30 crore gross at the Tamil box office, with Rs 1.30 crore coming on 2nd Thursday. The movie will stick to the cinemas for one more week until the arrival of Suriya's Retro on May 1st.
It will be interesting to see how the Ajith Kumar starrer performs against the Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj film.
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 28 crore
|2
|Rs 14.50 crore
|3
|Rs 18.50 crore
|4
|Rs 23.50 crore
|5
|Rs 16 crore
|6
|Rs 6 crore
|7
|Rs 5.50 crore
|8
|Rs 4.50 crore
|9
|Rs 6 crore
|10
|Rs 6 crore
|11
|Rs 7 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.5 crore
|14
|Rs 1.35 crore
|15
|Rs 1.00 crore (est)
|Total
|Rs 140.85 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
