Back in 2021, Icon Star Allu Arjun stormed the box office with his first Pan-India venture, Pushpa: The Rise. The mass action movie was a huge hit at the box office, while a major chunk came from the Hindi belt. After 3 years of gap, the Telugu Superstar is returning to the screens with his next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly the most hyped movie of 2024. It is slated to hit the screens on December 5, 2024. Thankfully, it will be a solo release as Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava has been postponed from its initially announced release date.

Pushpa 2 is expected to smash the box office left, right, and center. Given the immense buzz and craving for mass cinema, the Allu Arjun movie has the potential to topple Jawan's opening-day net Hindi collection and emerge as the biggest Hindi opener of all time. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan currently holds the top spot with Rs 64 crore net on the opening day.

However, it will not be an easy task as Pushpa 2 doesn't have any benefit from a holiday or festive release. The makers have to promote it on the ground level and drive fans into frenzy mode. Moreover, the much-awaited sequel has to prove its worth with the content and performance of the leading man. If it manages to generate positive word-of-mouth, the sky's the limit for its box office collections.

Though it is too early to predict its opening day biz, we will get an exact idea after analyzing its advance sales; still looking at the pre-release buzz on social media and its overseas pre-sales report, one cannot deny Pushpa 2 eyeing a banger start of at least Rs 50 crore - Rs 60 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 trailer was recently released and it has worked so far very well among the masses. The makers have to ensure the widest possible release in Hindi to not face capacity issues on Day 1 and set a new benchmark at the box office.

