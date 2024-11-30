Cinema Lovers Day Box Office Collections: Moana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, and Singham Again collectively fetch Rs 7 crore

November 29 was celebrated as Cinema Lovers Day, and tickets were available at a flat rate of Rs 99 in all standard formats in most theaters. Here's a look at how movies performed at the box office on this occasion.

This weekend's new release, Moana 2, took a good start at the Indian box office. It clocked around Rs 2 crore net on Day 1 in India, which is so far an encouraging start for an animation movie. The Hollywood biggie is doing very well at the US box office and is expected to lure a section of the audience in India, too.

The Sabarmati Report recorded a good growth of 166% on its 3rd Friday (Day 15) at the box office. The Vikrant Massey movie netted Rs 2 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 23.26 crore net in India. It still has one week to stick to the cinemas until the arrival of Pushpa 2 and attract some footfall. The movie is expected to end its theatrical run under the Rs 30 crore mark in India.

Diwali 2024 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, enjoyed a good spike in collections. It registered a jump of 122% over its previous day and clocked Rs 2 crore net on the 29th day of release. The movie has comfortably surpassed Rs 240 crore at the Indian box office and is now eyeing a finish in the vicinity of Rs 243 crore to Rs 245 crore net in India.

Another Diwali release, Singham Again, struggled even on Cinema Lovers Day and could only collect Rs 1.3 crore net. However, it is a significant jump over its previous day but not enough to change its fate. The Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty movie is heading for a finish under Rs 240 crore net in India with a Semi-Hit verdict.

Advertisement

For the unversed, this was the 4th edition of Cinema Lovers Day this year. However, a better box office reception was expected, but sadly, due to the new major release, the audience avoided taking advantage of the subsidized ticket fares. It will be interesting to see how next week's biggie Pushpa 2 performs at the box office.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Screen Count: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in 12,500 plus theaters globally