Box Office: Moana 2 debuts with staggering USD 57.5 Million; Eyeing biggest Thanksgiving weekend of all time

The latest Hollywood biggie, Moana 2, began its box office rampage with a solid start. The animated movie debuted with a massive USD 57.5 million, including a record figure coming from previews. This is so far the third biggest start for an animated title after Incredibles 2 (USD 71.2 million) and Inside Out 2 (USD 63.5 million).

Moana 2 debuts with flying colors; Wrote history with previews

Bankrolled by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the musical adventure film grossed around USD 43.7 million on Wednesday at the US Box Office. It is the highest Wednesday debut record for an animation title. Before setting fire on its opening day, the movie had already created history with its Tuesday previews.

Moana 2 fetched around USD 13.8 million from previews, emerging as the biggest preview haul in the history of Disney animation and the second-best preview for an animation feature film after Pixar's Incredibles 2. The cherry on top is that this is the best pre-Thanksgiving preview figure to date.

Looking at the trends, Moana 2 is likely to surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 204.6 million), the previous best 5-day extended weekend record holder.

The Dwayne Johnson-Auli’i Cravalho sequel is aiming to set a new benchmark this Thanksgiving weekend by grossing in the vicinity of USD 210 million to USD 230 million at the domestic box office.

Moana 2 set to take a good start in India; records impressive pre-sales

Though Moana 2 was released in the US on Wednesday, it will hit the Indian theaters on November 29, Friday. The animated movie has recorded very good pre-sales in India so far, thanks to the subsidized ticket fares on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day tomorrow.

As of 10 PM (November 28), Moana 2 has sold 39K tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis. It is expected to record an impressive 45K admissions before the day ends. If it manages to attract the audience on spot booking tomorrow, Moana 2 will take a good start in India. Further, its word-of-mouth will determine how far it can go at the Indian box office.

