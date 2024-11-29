Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is near its release. The Sukumar-directed mass action drama is making noise for all the right reasons. The starcast and the makers are currently on city tours to promote their upcoming biggie. In one of such promotional tours in Mumbai, the makers gave us an insight on the expected screen count of their upcoming biggie.

As per reports, Pushpa 2 is set to release on 12,500 screens globally which will be the widest release till date for an Indian movie. The makers have confirmed this development in Mumbai, today (November 29). It is a surreal move to say so! The mass actioner sequel is undeniably the most hyped movie of 2024, and it deserves such kind of showcasing globally. However, it is yet to be revealed how many screens it will secure in India. We will get a clearer picture as we move closer to the release.

Interestingly, it will be the widest release in the IMAX version for an Indian film. Also, the audience can enjoy the film in all 6 languages across the globe using the Cinedubs App.

The advance booking of Pushpa 2 is expected to open tomorrow (November 30) in India. The movie will have a target of smashing 500K plus pre-sales before its release day in the Hindi belt. As per early estimates, the Allu Arjun starrer will open in the vicinity of Rs 53 crore to Rs 58 crore in Hindi. However, it is subjected to change as the advances will give a clear idea.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is certified with a U/A censor certificate. It passed the censor process with five minor changes and cuts. The movie has a runtime of 200 minutes which is 3 hours 20 minutes 38 seconds. It is indeed one of the longest mainstream movies post-pandemic. The closest movie with such a long cut is Ranbir Kapoor - Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

The makers are also considering establishing a new high for ticket prices across the country. Pushpa 2 is anticipated to have ticket rates that are 10% higher than those of the Diwali 2024 releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, it would also set a record in the southern region.

