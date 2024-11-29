Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 5th Friday Box Office: Ajay Devgn's cop drama collects Rs 1.3 crore; Kartik Aryan’s horror comedy earns Rs 2 crore

Singham Again and its rival release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have been successfully running in theaters. Both released on November 1, 2024, the cop actioner and horror comedy have completed four weeks at the box office. They are eying to end their respective theatrical runs with the Rs 240 crore and Rs 245 crore marks in India. While Kartik Aaryan-starrer has emerged as a superhit, Ajay Devgn's film is a semi-hit. Both films have benefitted from Cinema Lovers Day on November 29.

Singham Again Collects Rs 1.3 Crore On Day 29; Total Earnings Touches Rs 235.25 Crore

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again has been trending decently at the box office these days. After collecting Rs 6.35 crore in the fourth week, the cop drama earned Rs 1.3 crore on the fifth Friday at the ticket windows.

The cume collection of Singham Again now stands at Rs 235.25 crore net in India.

India's Net Collections Of Singham Again So Far

Week/Day Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 16.10 crore Week 4 Rs 6.35 crore Day 29 Rs 1.3 crore Total Rs 235.25 crore in 29 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Fetches Rs 2 Crore On Day 29, Inches Closer To The Rs 245 Crore Mark

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been going strong at the box office. Despite its intense clash with a big-budget rival, Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan-starrer has performed well at the ticket windows. It collected Rs 2 crore on the 29th day, bringing its cume collection to Rs 240.75 crore net in India.

India's Net Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 So Far

Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Week 3 Rs 23.00 crore Week 4 Rs 10.50 crore Day 29 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 240.75 crore in 29 days

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Witness Growth On Cinema Lovers Day

PVR Inox recently announced the return of Cinema Lovers Day to be celebrated on November 29. The event is offering movie tickets worth Rs 99/- in standard format across 1,744 screens nationwide. The occasion has boosted the collections of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, including re-releases like Kal Ho Naa Ho and others.

Did you avail the discounted prices of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's tickets on Cinema Lovers Day?

