Miss You India Box Office Update: Siddharth starrer holds fine after a poor start; Heads for Rs 4 crore plus gross week 1

Miss You hit the screens on December 13, 2024, amidst the wave of Pushpa 2: The Rule in theaters. Starring South actor Siddharth, the Tamil romantic flick was initially scheduled to be released on November 29, 2024. However, it was delayed due to prediction of heavy rains across Tamil Nadu. After its poor opening, Miss You has been trending decently. However, it has a long way to go.

Miss You To Cross Rs 4 Crore Gross In First Week At Indian Box Office

Helmed by N. Rajasekar, Miss You opened to a low start at Rs 50 lakh gross in Tamil and Telugu versions combined. After Friday, the romantic comedy witnessed a jump on the weekend which included Saturday (Rs 85 lakh) and Sunday (Rs 95 lakh). It fetched Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

As per early estimates, Siddharth-starrer will gross Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday and Rs 45 lakh on Thursday. The first week gross collection of Miss You, comprising Tamil and Telugu languages, is likely to be Rs 4.4 crore in India.

Here's A Break-Up Of Gross Collections Of Miss You In India In First Week

Days India Gross Collections (Tamil + Telugu versions) Friday Rs 50 Lakh Saturday Rs 85 Lakh Sunday Rs 95 Lakh Monday Rs 55 Lakh Tuesday Rs 60 Lakh Wednesday Rs 50 Lakh (Expected) Thursday Rs 45 Lakh (Expected) Total Rs 4.4 Crore (Expected)

It's Time To Buckle Up, Miss You

The second week of Miss You has to perform better than the first one. However, it doesn't seem like happening as N. Rajasekar's helmer lagged behind in the opening week due to the Pushpa 2 wave. This is to note that the Pushpa sequel has been maintaining a phenomenal hold at the box office, which will surely amplify its business in the festive holidays, Christmas and New Year.

Speaking of the audience, they have an extreme taste in picking movies these days. Cinephiles are preferring to watch an accepted content, i.e. Pushpa 2 rather than experimenting with new one, Miss You. As its word-of-mouth is not known yet, Siddharth and Ashika Rangnath's romantic movie is struggling to support its box office performance.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Miss You

Miss You in theaters

Miss You plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the romantic film yet? Don't miss watching Siddharth-starrrer in theatres.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

