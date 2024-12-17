Pushpa 2 Tamil Nadu Box Office Update: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer crosses STRONG Rs 65 crore in the state on Day 12

Pushpa 2, the Telugu film which hit the screens on December 5, 2024, is experiencing a phenomenal run in cinemas. Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel has crossed the Rs 1000 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the mass action drama is going strong in Tamil Nadu as well.

Pushpa 2 Grosses Over Rs 65 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Pushpa 2, which grossed Rs 812 crore in India in the first week, crossed Rs 65 crore in Tamil Nadu. Allu Arjun-starrer has earned Rs 65.75 crore in the home state in 12 days. It grossed Rs 74.50 crore and Rs 17 crore in Karnataka and Kerala respectively. While the performance in Karnataka is excellent, the performance in Kerala can be deemed as underwhelming.



In India, Pushpa sequel collected Rs 30.5 crore on second Monday, bringing its cume gross collection to Rs 1039.50 crore in the nation.

Gross Collections Of India Along With Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala Till Second Monday Are As Follows:

Area/Location Gross Collections India Rs 1039.5 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 65.75 crore Karnataka Rs 74.50 crore Kerala Rs 17.00 crore

Pushpa 2 To Earn Nearly Rs 300 Crore; To Gross Over Rs 1100 Crore In India?

Going by its strong trends, Pushpa 2 will gross Rs 300 crore in its second week in India. The cumulative gross collection will then exceed Rs 1100 crore by the end of the week. Meanwhile, Sukumar's latest helmer collected Rs 526 crore net in its Hindi-speaking markets in 12 days and is inching closer towards the Rs 600 crore club.

Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj from the original. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Srivalli.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

