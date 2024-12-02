Miss You release date: After postponement, Siddharth starrer movie to hit theaters on December 13, 2024

Siddharth is all set to hit the big screens soon with his latest romantic flick, Miss You. The film was initially slated to be released on November 29, 2024, but was later postponed after cyclone alerts hit the Tamil-speaking regions.

Now, the makers have officially announced that the movie will be released in theaters on December 13, 2024, after being postponed from its earlier date. The official announcement for the same was made by the actor himself through a post on his official Instagram handle.

Penning the release notification, the actor said, “Miss You releases in Cinemas worldwide, December 13 In Tamil and Telugu.”

See the official post by the makers of Miss You here:

The romantic comedy movie, directed by N. Rajasekar, focuses on the love story between a couple and their unusual journey of falling in love. Siddharth plays the character of Vasu, an aspiring director who is on a quest to find the perfect story for a romance and the ideal heroine to match his vision.

As the story unfolds, Vasu meets Subbalekshmi, played by Naa Saami Ranga fame Ashika Ranganath. The rest of the film revolves around their romantic journey and the challenges they face along the way.

In addition to the leads, the film features actors like Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran, Sastika Rajendran, Karunakaran, Sha Ra, and many more in key roles.

Watch the film Miss You’s trailer here:

Moving ahead, Siddharth has been making headlines for quite some time now, especially after his marriage to actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The actors had recently shared some breathtaking pictures from their second wedding in Rajasthan, adorned with traditional looks.

Moreover, during the promotions of Miss You, Siddharth even revealed details about his married life and how happy he is, calling his wife “a goddess.”

Coming to the actor’s work front, Siddharth was lastly seen in the movie, Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film directed by Shankar was a continuation of his own movie Indian which was released back in 1996. The movie is also expected to have another sequel called Indian 3, despite the second installment having a mixed impact on the critics.

Furthermore, Siddharth is also expected to appear in the movie Test alongside Nayanthara and R Madhavan.

