Sookshmadarshini Global Box Office Closing: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph's SUPER-HIT targets a Rs 55 crore finish

Released on November 22, 2024, Sookshamdarshini enjoyed its successful run in cinemas. The Malayalam movie has emerged as superhit at the box office. Starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, the family thriller is one of the most acclaimed movies this year. While the film is in the last leg in India, it has closed its run overseas.

Sookshmadarshini Eyes Rs 55 Crore For Its Global Finish

Helmed by M C Jithin, as per early estimates, Sookshamdarshini has earned a gross collection of Rs 32 crore in India. The mystery thriller will soon close its curtains in domestic markets. In overseas, Nazriya Nazim-starrer has ended its theatrical run while minting Rs 23 crore (USD 2.7 million).

The worldwide earnings of Sookshamdarshini will then stand at Rs 55 crore. After the arrival of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the runtime of this Malayalam film is more or less over.

Here's How Much Sookshmadarshini Collected At The Box Office

Particulars Gross Box Office Collections India Rs 32 crore* Overseas Rs 23 crore (final) Worldwide Rs 55 crore*

Sookshamdarshini Is Among Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies In 2024

Sookshamdarshini is now a part of top 15 grossing Malayalam movies of this year. Manjummel Boys, which also hit the screens this year, is on the first spot in the list. Apart from that, the survival thriller is also the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Meanwhile, Sookshmadarshini is the biggest solo grosser for both Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

Advertisement

Nazriya Nazim-starrer has received immense appreciation from cinephiles. The family thriller is a superhit, however, it had the potential to emerge as a blockbuster. The performances of the star cast could have been focused upon even more and its home state, Kerala had better expectations.

With Sookshmadarshini, Nazriya Nazim made her big return to Malayalam cinema after four years. The black comedy mystery thriller film also featured Akhila Bhargavan and Pooja Mohanraj.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sookshmadarshini Box Office Update: Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim starrer approaches Rs 45 crore worldwide in 2 weeks