They should be worried, and that’s not my problem’: Siddharth comments on his film Miss You releasing around Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Siddharth is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Miss You. The N. Rajasekar directorial will be hitting the theaters on November 29. However, its date of release seems to be very close to that of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which comes out just a week later on December 5, 2024. And now, the Indian 2 star addressed this impending clash.

Speaking at the press meet for Miss You, Siddharth was asked if he felt scared that his film would clash soon enough with Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the latter will come a week later than his film, the magnanimous scale of the Sukumar directorial is considerable.

Addressing the issue, Siddharth staunchly replied, “There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theaters in the second week. The first of them is that my film should be good and liked by the audience. About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. If the film is good, it will be in theaters. A good cinema cannot be removed from theaters, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big.”

Siddharth’s statement seems to have drawn attention already. While it overtly reflected a sense of confidence in his film, his response against the other film hasn’t been liked by many fans of Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the actor has also drawn attention lately in his personal life, as he tied the knot with his ladylove and actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The duo had been dating for quite a few years while keeping it under complete wraps.

Their nuptials took place on September 16, 2024, at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. The couple shared a bunch of pictures from their special day, which spoke everything about beauty and simplicity.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, the lovebirds opened up about various anecdotes from their personal life. When asked about who says sorry first after a fight, Siddharth was quick to point himself out.

Explaining himself, the actor revealed that he tends to do a lot of incorrect things in quick succession, and so half of his time is spent saying sorry and apologizing to Aditi.

ALSO READ: Oo Antava vs Kissik: Here’s what Samantha has to say about Sreeleela's dance number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2