Prince & Family vs Padakkalam vs Sarkeet 1st Weekend Kerala Box office comparison: Dileep starrer comedy drama leads

This weekend witnessed three new releases at the Malayalam box office: Prince & Family, Padakkalam, and Sarkeet. All three movies cater to a similar section of the audience. While Prince & Family and Padakkalam are comedy dramas, the latter is a feel-good, heartwarming drama. Here's taking a look at how these movies performed over the weekend.

Out of all three titles, the Dileep starrer Prince & Family released on Friday, May 9th, while the other two debuted a day earlier. Prince & Family led the clash with a good margin despite having one day less in its opening weekend. The movie opened with Rs 80 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 90 lakh on Day 2, taking the two-day cume to Rs 1.70 crore gross. As per estimates, it added Rs 1.25 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), bringing the total box office to Rs 2.95 crore gross in Kerala.

In contrast, Padakkalam and Sarkeet remained far behind with their average trends over the weekend. Both titles began their box office journey by clocking Rs 35 lakh each on Day 1. Further, Padakkalam showed better trends than Sarkeet. While the former wrapped its first weekend at Rs 1.80 crore, the latter could only add Rs 1.25 crore in the first four days.

Though the Dileep starrer is winning at the box office, all three releases have been heavily dented by Mohanlal's Thudarum, which is storming the box office even in its third week. Let's see how these movies will perform on the weekdays.

Box office comparison between Prince & Family, Padakkalam, and Sarkeet is as follows:

Day Prince & Family Padakkalam Sarkeet 1 NA Rs 35 lakh Rs 35 lakh 2 Rs 80 lakh Rs 30 lakh Rs 25 lakh 3 Rs 90 lakh Rs 55 lakh Rs 30 lakh 4 Rs 1.25 crore Rs 60 lakh Rs 35 lakh (est.) Total Rs 2.95 crore Rs 1.80 crore Rs 1.25 crore

