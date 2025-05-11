5 times celebrities repeated their mothers’ outfits: Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor

The concept of plundering Mom’s closet to fish out some of the best outfits of all time remains the same for celebrities, too. Whether it’s her soulful traditional-infused sarees or oh-so-gorgeous jewelry, exploring one’s mother’s closet can sometimes be a humbling experience for daughters. This easily concludes that moms will always be the queens when it comes to fashion, among other things.

Advertisement

Our Bollywood stars know this too. And, when the world is their oyster to curate outfits, they turn to their mother’s wardrobe for timeless pieces. Here are 5 times when B-town divas repurposed their mothers’ outfits:

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, the style icon who is known for her unapologetic fashion sense, picked her mother Sunita Kapoor’s saree and dripped in traditional grace. The 35-year-old gharchola drape revived ethnic Gujarati weaves while paying homage to Sonam’s mother’s heirloom.

2. Ananya Panday

On seeing Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, one can confidently tell that her mother is behind her gorgeous face. Reviving Y2K ethnic fashion and nostalgia, Ananya wore her mom’s 21-year-old custom Rohit Bal outfit, looking stunning in celeste blue.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, time and again, has declared her love and respect for her mother. Her mother, Sridevi’s legacy, is something Janhvi will never stop pursuing. On the same note, Kapoor once paid tribute to her mom in a silk saree that the latter wore to Ram Charan’s wedding. And without a doubt, the Ulajh actress pulled off her mom’s six-yard elegance in the most graceful way.

Advertisement

4. Khushi Kapoor

Walking in the footsteps of her elder sister, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor also honors the legacy of her mom. For her debut movie’s premiere, The Archies, Khushi took her first step in the film industry with her mother’s blessing, dolling up in Sridevi’s old gilded couture.

5. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam wore her mother’s saree on her wedding day, and it was like a love letter to her mother, wrapped in an heirloom. Melting hearts with her sweet gesture, Yami looked every inch ravishing in her traditional saree.

Hence proved, whether it’s about life or fashion, a mother’s instincts can never go wrong!

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia-inspired jewelry ideas for new brides: From pearl choker to kundan necklace