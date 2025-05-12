Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning India Advance Booking Update: Tom Cruise starrer sells 20,000 tickets in top chains for Day 1

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning India Advance Booking Update: Tom Cruise is set to return to the big screens with one of his most loved avatars, starring in Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning as Ethan Hunt. The film is set to hit the cinemas across India very soon on May 17, 2025. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, this 8th installment of one of the most hyped Hollywood action franchises is currently in its pre-sales stage.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning sells 20,000 tickets in Indian national chains

As of noon on May 12, the Tom Cruise-led high-scale action entertainer has sold 20,000 tickets in the top theater chains around India. Out of all the theatrical chains, IMAX is currently driving the major share of the ticket sales for the film around India. With five days left before its release, the number of tickets sold in pre-sales is expected to grow to 150,000 for Day 1.

Its previous installment, Mission: Impossible 7, sold 125,000 tickets back in 2023. As The Final Reckoning is a Saturday release, and considering how this action epic franchise has grown in India with every installment, such a boost in advance booking is surely expected.

While Dead Reckoning opened with Rs 12.25 crore net at the Indian box office, Final Reckoning is expected to open at nearly Rs 20 crore.

For a Hollywood release in India, this is a fantastic response driven by the popularity of the franchise, as well as the leading star Tom Cruise. As its release date comes closer, the advance booking is expected to grow heavily in the coming days. The Tom Cruise film would be clashing with Final Destination: Bloodlines. This horror-thriller is also releasing in India on the same weekend i.e., on May 15.

Another factor which is boosting the ticket sales is that the franchise ends its glorious legacy with the 8th installment, hyping it up as a must-watch for fans of the franchise. Also, keeping in mind that this could be the last time one witnesses a Mission: Impossible movie on the big screen, hailed by cinemagoers as a memorable experience.

