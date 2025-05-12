Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Bollywood celebs on Virat Kohli's retirement Priyanka Chopra Nadaaniyan King Jr NTR Viral Video Ibrahim Ali Khan Nadaaniyan Cannes 2025 Suniel Shetty Pathaan 2 Neil Nitin Mukesh

‘I'll remember the tears…’: Anushka Sharma’s uplifting post after hubby Virat Kohli announced retirement from Test cricket is peek into his unseen side

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted special message hours after her husband Virat Kohli announced retirement from Test Cricket.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on May 12, 2025
Pic Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli broke the internet ever since he announced his retirement from Test cricket. His decision left many cricket fans heart-broken and emotional. Meanwhile, his lady love Anushka Sharma reacted to her husband’s decision with an uplifting message.

She shared a happy picture from the stadium and wrote, "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."

"Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," she further added.

Story under development...

