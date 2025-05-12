North America Sunday Box Office: #Single tops chart among Tourist Family, Subham, and HIT 3

The latest box office numbers from North America show that the Telugu romantic comedy #Single has taken the lead over others. It has gone ahead of Indian films like Tourist Family, Subham, and HIT 3. On its Day 3, #Single earned USD 80,709, which is a mighty achievement for the Sree Vishnu starrer, placing it at the top of the weekend chart.

Directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Allu Aravind, #Single is a romantic comedy that's running on word-of-mouth. The film stars Sree Vishnu in the lead role, along with Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads. With Vennela Kishore spearheading the comedy department, #Single mixes fun, love, and laughter in a light-hearted story. Its take on single life and relationships is striking a chord with the youth.

In second place is the Tamil flick, Tourist Family, which earned USD 44,256 on its 11th day. This comedy-drama is written and directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth and produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. The film stars M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and child actor Kamalesh, with Yogi Babu and M. S. Bhaskar in supporting roles. The story is a heartwarming and humorous tale of a kind family that illegally migrates from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu. How this family's generosity affects his loved ones and neighborhood in beautiful ways is the rest of the story.

Telugu film Subham earned USD 29,708 on its Day 3 at the box office. In her first maiden production attempt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu bankrolled the horror-comedy that has humor and fear narrated entertainingly. The film's humor and deft storytelling have earned positive reviews.

On its eleventh day, Telugu star Nani's big-ticket film HIT 3, the third edition, brought in USD 18,913 on Sunday. It is currently slowing down, but it is still a reliable film, as big competition is not around.

While all four films continue to draw Indian viewers in North America with their distinctive storytelling and powerful performances, #Single is currently leading the weekend race.

