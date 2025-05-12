Kate Middleton’s Brother James Reveals How Her ‘Challenging’ Cancer Diagnosis Affected Royal Family: ‘You Learn to See...’

In a heartfelt new interview, James Middleton has spoken about the emotional toll of his sister Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. He called it a “challenging time” for the royal family and emphasized the importance of simply being there for loved ones.

Speaking to The Times, James said, “You learn to see and process things as a family.” He added that while the diagnosis was difficult for Kate and her immediate family, it also deeply affected their wider family.

James stressed that being supportive isn’t about grand gestures. “It shouldn’t be on your terms,” he said. “I’m doing it because I love you.”

Princess Kate announced her diagnosis in March 2024 and later confirmed her remission in January 2025. During her treatment, she shared that she was taking life “day by day.”

James also discussed his own struggles with mental health, including clinical depression and attention deficit disorder. He credited his sisters Kate and Pippa for supporting him through therapy, saying their presence reminded him he wasn’t alone.

He acknowledged the work Kate and Prince William have done with the Heads Together mental health campaign and praised their influence on how he approached his recovery.

Reflecting on his sister’s journey, James said that love and support are what keep a family strong through life’s toughest challenges. As he continues to share his own story, he reminds others that strength lies in openness, presence, and unconditional care.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 through a deeply personal video message, sharing that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The news came as a shock to many, given her private battle and limited public appearances in the months prior. She later confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission but continues to focus on her recovery and family.

Throughout her journey, Kate emphasized the importance of mental and emotional strength, and her openness has been widely praised for shedding light on the realities of cancer and the impact it has on loved ones.

