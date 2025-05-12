Thudarum Overseas Box Office: Thudarum crosses Chhaava’s USD 10.3M in 17 days, becomes second highest Indian grosser of 2025

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has had a blast this year with incredible collections and back-to-back hits. The year started with the blockbuster L2: Empuraan, and now Thudarum has achieved a feat no one expected. The film has now surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film Chhaava, grossing USD 10.3 million in 17 days and becoming the second-highest Indian grosser of the year.

Top International Grossers—2025

L2 Empuraan: Collected USD 16.90M in total run; a film about a man named Abram Qureshi, played by Mohanlal, who leads a double life as the enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It's a sequel to Lucifer.

Thudarum: USD 10.44M in 17 days; a crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy, co-starring Shobana. Fans loved the portrayal of family pain as the characters deal with the loss of their son and the subsequent consequences.

Chhaava: USD 10.3M in its lifetime; a historical drama about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life and times, and the Maratha-Mughal conflict. It's about how the Maratha warrior king leads resistance against the cruel Aurangzeb’s forces.

It looks like Thudarum may also have a chance to surpass L2 Empuraan's collection, though there’s a significant USD 5 million difference. However, with no major movie releases this month, there’s still potential for growth at the box office. In Kerala, the film might enter the mighty Rs 100 crore club as well.

The plot centers on a taxi driver leading a peaceful life in the hillside town of Pathanamthitta, who gets caught in a series of chaotic events surrounding his car. These events eventually question the well-being of his family.

The anticipation for this movie was high due to Tharun Moorthy’s rooted storytelling, which highlights core humanitarian values. Fans were satisfied with the outcome, with Tharun successfully elevating the narrative from a family drama to an emotional crime thriller, proving his prowess in handling diverse genres.

Mohanlal shines as a middle-class family man, showcasing his best form. His fans adore his portrayal, and this film proves how perfectly Mohanlal can be shaped when in the right hands. Shobana, too, delivers an impeccable performance as a bold and brave woman managing her family. Their combo remains a delight to watch, even after 30 years.

