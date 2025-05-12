Box Office: A Minecraft Movie tops Jumanji, Jurassic Park, and more domestically; tracks toward USD 440M

A Minecraft Movie is continuing its phenomenal run at the box office, now outgrossing several Hollywood blockbusters to become one of the highest-grossing films ever in the U.S. The fantasy adventure comedy, based on the beloved 2011 video game, has climbed to the 44th spot on the all-time domestic box office chart with a USD 409 million cume.

Advertisement

On its sixth three-day weekend, the film added a solid USD 8 million, dropping just 42 percent from the previous weekend despite losing over 100 theaters. This strong performance has pushed the title ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (USD 404.5M), Jurassic Park (USD 407.2M), Spider-Man (USD 407.8M), The Hunger Games (USD 408M), Captain America: Civil War (USD 408.1M), and Iron Man 3 (USD 409M), making it the 44th highest-grossing film in North American box office history.

Next week, the film is set to surpass Wonder Woman (USD 412M), positioning itself as Warner Bros.’ fourth highest-grossing domestic release of all time. While it faces the challenge of hitting digital platforms this Tuesday, the PG-rated crowd-pleaser is still tracking toward a final domestic total in the range of USD 440 million, though its digital launch may cause the number to fall slightly short.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits who get transported into the pixelated world of Minecraft and must collaborate with an expert crafter named Steve to journey back home. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen form the movie’s ensemble cast.

Advertisement

The venture’s road to box office glory was a long and perilous one. First teased in 2014 by game creator Markus Persson, the film underwent multiple creative overhauls before Legendary Entertainment came on board in 2022. With filming taking place in New Zealand and wrapping in April 2024, the film combines live-action performances by the aforementioned stars and high-end visual effects by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain. Mark Mothersbaugh composed the film’s score.

Premiering on March 30 in London and released worldwide on April 4, Minecraft received mixed critical reviews but overwhelming fan support. With over USD 809 million globally and a sequel already in development, A Minecraft Movie is building a box office legacy brick by brick.

ALSO READ: A Minecraft Movie EXCLUSIVE: Jack Black Shares BTS of an ‘Awkward, Yin-Yang’ Action Sequence With Jason Momoa