Raid 2 vs Raid Second Sunday Comparison: Which thriller installment performed better at box office?

Raid 2 vs Raid Second Sunday Comparison: Ajay Devgn’s recently released Raid 2 is enjoying a highly successful run at the Indian box office. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. This sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2018 film Raid has proven to be a bigger success than its prequel.

Released on May 1, Raid 2 has now completed 11 days of its release in the Indian theaters. Recently, the film raced past its second Sunday. Let’s analyze how the film performed on the day compared to the second Sunday of its prequel, Raid.

Raid

The 2018 release Raid was met with a highly positive response by the audience as well as the critics. The film featured Ajay Devgn alongside Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. On the second Sunday of its run, the thriller drama collected Rs 7 crore net at the Indian box office.

The film did not open with a massive hype, but it did end its run on a positive note. Over its lifetime theatrical run, the film proved to be a box office hit with a lifetime net of Rs 98 crore in India. Its sequel resulted in a sequel successfully released seven years later.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn reprised the role of Amay Patnaik in this sequel with Saurabh Shukla. The leading cast features Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh as the new additions to the film. Riding high on hype, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

The second Sunday net of this sequel stands out as being almost 38 percent higher than that of Raid, as expected from a successful part 2. With this, Raid 2 stands out to be the bigger performer in this comparison of second Sundays. Additionally, the recent 2025 release has already outgrossed the lifetime net collection of Raid from 2018.

Almost two weeks into its release, Raid 2 continues to run in Indian theaters, eyeing bigger results of success. This Ajay Devgn starrer continues to run strongly, riding on the positive reception surrounding this thriller drama. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

