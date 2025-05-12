Watch: Jr NTR lashes out at fans after they mob him for photos at RRR live concert in London

RRR was a massive success when it hit the big screens in 2022. To celebrate its global impact, a live orchestra screening of the film was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, May 11. While the event was well-received, a video of Jr NTR getting angry at his fans has now gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

In the clip, the Devara actor appeared visibly frustrated as fans crowded around him during the RRR live musical night. As they continued to mob him for photos, Jr NTR lost his cool and asked them to maintain basic decorum. He said he would pose for pictures but urged them not to rush or cause chaos, warning that security might step in if things get out of control.

Jr NTR said, which loosely translated to, "I'll give you the picture, don't hurry or create a mob/congestion here or else they (security) will push you away."

Take a look at the video below:

The RRR team reunited in a grand way at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. What made the evening even more special was a heartwarming moment between the lead stars.

Actor Ram Charan took fans by surprise when he wished Jr NTR an early birthday during the event. He hugged his co-star tightly on stage and even gave a peck on his cheek. The gesture received thunderous applause from the audience.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

The event also marked the first time in three years that SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR shared the stage. The trio came together to celebrate the phenomenal journey of RRR and its impact worldwide.

The evening featured a live performance by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The group performed the film’s powerful soundtrack under the direction of MM Keeravaani, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Audiences were treated to a one-of-a-kind musical experience as they watched the film alongside a live score.

RRR, released in 2022, starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan strikes a similar pose alongside his unique wax statue and fans can’t keep calm; WATCH