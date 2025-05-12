Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu 's The Devil's Plan Ep 5-9: Release date, when and where to watch, what to expect, and more

Get ready for the next level of mind games and intense strategy! Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu The Devil's Plan: Death Room is back, and it's about to get even more thrilling. As the competition heats up, episodes 5–9 will take us deeper into the twists, turns, and psychological warfare that make this reality show so addictive.

With a star-studded cast, including K-pop sensation Kyuhyun and brilliant minds like Jung Hyun Gyu, every move counts. The stakes? Higher than ever. The "Death Room" twist is adding another layer of suspense—will the contestants outplay and outlast each other, or will they fall victim to their strategy?

Tune in, because what happens next will keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to watch the drama unfold and find out who will come out on top!

Release Date & Time

The next batch of episodes (5–9) for The Devil's Plan: Death Room will be released on May 13, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time (PT), which corresponds to 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). For viewers in India, the episodes will be available at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch - The Devil's Plan: Death Room

Episodes 1-4 of The Devil's Plan: Death Room are available for streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5-9 will be released tomorrow. Subscribers can watch the episodes at their convenience. The series is accessible globally, including in India.

One Week, Endless Mind Games:

7 Days of Mental Warfare in the Devil’s Playground

What to Expect in Episodes 5–9

Episodes 5 to 9 of The Devil’s Plan: Death Room intensify the competition with complex challenges and evolving alliances. Key highlights include:

Episode 5: Contestants face a strategic game where alliances are tested, and trust becomes a critical factor.

Episode 6: A high-stakes challenge forces players to make difficult decisions, leading to unexpected eliminations.

Episode 7: The introduction of a new twist to change the dynamics.

Episode 8: Players engage in a mind-bending puzzle that tests their cognitive abilities and teamwork.

Episode 9: The competition reaches a boiling point as remaining contestants vie for the top spot, leading to dramatic confrontations.

Stay tuned for the next episodes of The Devil's Plan: Death Room on Netflix.

