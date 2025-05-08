Prince and Family: Release date, cast, runtime, plot and more; everything to know about Dileep starrer

Dileep starrer Malayalam movie Prince and Family is slated to hit the big screens on May 9, 2025. As the film is just hours away from release, here are some details you should check out.

The Dileep-starrer family drama was certified by the CBFC on May 5, 2025, with a U rating. The film is said to have a runtime of 134.4 minutes, which, when converted, becomes approximately 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Prince and Family follows the tale of Prince Chakkalakkal, the eldest son of a family in a small town in rural central Travancore in Kerala. Despite being raised in a mediocre Christian family and considered the most eligible bachelor in his town, the man is yet to find someone meant for him.

The challenges he faces in the same and how he finds a connection meant for him are expected to be the plot of the rest of the film.

With Dileep in the leading role, Prince and Family features an ensemble cast of actors like Dhyan Sreenivasan, Meenakshi, Aswin Jose, Siddique, Urvashi, Bindu Panicker, Manju Pillai, and many more in key roles.

The film, directed by Binto Stephen in his debut venture, is bankrolled by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The movie is based on a screenplay by Jana Gana Mana fame Sharis Mohammed.

With debutant Sanal Dev composing the musical tracks and scores, the film has Renadive handling the cinematography while Sagar Dass edits it.

Watch the teaser here:

Coming to Dileep’s work front, the actor will appear in the film Bha. Bha. Ba. (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam). The title, which translates to Fear, Devotion, Respect, is an action-comedy film directed by Dhananjay Shankar and written by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Apart from Dileep, the movie features brothers Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in lead roles. The ensemble cast includes Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sandy Master, Sidharth Bharathan, Redin Kingsley (making his Malayalam debut), and many others in key roles. Additionally, it is rumored that a Malayalee superstar would play a cameo role.

