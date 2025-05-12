Are Red Velvet’s Irene and SHINee’s Minho dating? Fans say duo 'not even hiding it’ at SMTOWN concert: Watch

The K-pop world is buzzing once again over renewed dating speculations involving SHINee’s Minho and Red Velvet’s Irene. The rumors have flared up following their recent overseas appearance at SMTOWN Live 2025 in Mexico City. Fans caught several brief but notable interactions between the two long-time SM Entertainment idols.

Although SM artists often perform together at the SMTOWN concerts, this particular event has stirred new discussion. A fan-captured video, originally focusing on another idol, inadvertently revealed Minho and Irene in the background sharing a candid moment. Minho was seen holding Irene’s arm and enthusiastically bouncing, appearing to encourage her to engage with the crowd. While it seemed like a light-hearted gesture, fans online were quick to interpret the scene as potentially romantic.

Later, during the concert’s group farewell, Minho was once again spotted lingering beside Irene. This only added to the ongoing speculation. The subtle interactions might have gone unnoticed had it not been for past incidents of the duo that resurfaced in fan discussions.

This isn’t the first time Irene and Minho’s interactions have drawn public interest. Earlier this year, during SMTOWN concerts held in January, another clip went viral. The clip shows Irene momentarily losing her balance and brushing against Minho. In response, Minho gently ruffled her hair. Many viewed the gesture as affectionate and natural among close friends. Others, however, interpreted it as a sign of a deeper connection.

Fueling the speculation further, fans revisited Irene’s past attendance at some of Minho’s solo events. It includes his first-ever fan meeting and solo concert. Such appearances may simply reflect friendly support between labelmates. However, online posts questioning whether these moments were coincidental or intentional have continued to circulate.

As with many K-pop dating rumors, fan reactions remain split. A large number of netizens have come forward to defend both artists. They urge the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions based on limited footage and friendly gestures. Some argued that male and female idols should be allowed to have platonic relationships without scrutiny or judgment.

On the flip side, a section of fans continues to analyze every moment and movement. They are compiling timelines of interactions and alleged ‘evidence’ that point to a possible relationship. These include stage footage, fan-taken photos, and even seemingly insignificant glances exchanged between the two. As of now, SM Entertainment has not issued any response to the renewed dating rumors. Also, neither Irene nor Minho has addressed the speculation personally.

