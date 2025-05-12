To Get Her Episodes 5-6: Release date, when and where to watch on OTT, what you can expect from lesbian dating show, more

South Korea’s first lesbian dating reality show, To Get Her, has quickly become one of the most talked-about programs of 2025. Episode 4 of the show has recently been released. Now, viewers are eager to know when they can expect the next chapter in the story of love, tension, and self-discovery.

According to the official release schedule, To Get Her Episode 5 will premiere on Friday, May 16, on Wavve. Global streaming access will also be available through Rakuten TV. Episode 6 is set to follow a week later, arriving on Friday, May 23. Both episodes will go live at 4:00 a.m. KST (7:30 a.m. IST), ensuring early access for fans across time zones.

Launched as a landmark series in South Korean entertainment, To Get Her broke new ground by focusing entirely on lesbian relationships. This theme is rarely seen in the country’s mainstream media. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, the series brings together seven openly lesbian women. All of whom are single and searching for romantic connection.

The format is similar to traditional dating shows. However, it feels refreshing and bold in its honest depiction of same-gender attraction and emotional vulnerability among women. Viewers have praised the series for its inclusivity. It’s because the show shines a spotlight on LGBTQ+ representation in a country where such topics are often considered taboo.

However, the success of To Get Her has not come without its share of turbulence. Controversy erupted after contestant Kim Ri Won was accused of concealing her past as an adult streamer or BJ (broadcast jockey). It is a profession often associated with racy or provocative online content. Online users also speculated that she might be misrepresenting her sexual identity. They claimed she had previously dated men and questioned her intentions for joining the show.

In response to the growing scrutiny, Ri Won addressed the issue publicly. She confirmed that she had previously worked as a BJ and had been in heterosexual relationships in the past. However, she firmly denied accusations that she had fabricated her s*xual orientation to appear on the program. To clarify her stance and express remorse for the controversy, Ri Won shared a detailed apology via Instagram.

The backlash led the show’s producers to release an official statement. They announced that they would edit Ri Won’s screen time in the upcoming episodes as much as possible to maintain the integrity of the show. This move received mixed reactions. Some believed it was a fair response to the concerns, while others felt it unfairly penalized a participant for her past.

Despite the ongoing debate, To Get Her continues to trend across social media and discussion forums. As anticipation builds for Episodes 5 and 6, viewers remain glued to their screens. They are not only hooked by the romance and drama but also by the social impact that To Get Her is making, both in Korea and globally.

