5 Best-dressed actresses of the week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyanka Chopra, and more who made jaw drops with their stunning looks

Hello, fashion lovers! This week in fashion was a blast, and it was mesmerizing to witness our favorite celebrities bringing their best fashion foot forward. From Aditi Rao Hydari’s idea of styling a peplum top to Tamannaah Bhatia rocking a maxi dress, we’ve listed down 5 best looks that left us spellbound this week.

These looks are perfect to recreate— from parties to high-fashion events—and we can’t wait to decode them. So, let’s dive into it!

1. Aditi Rao Hydari

Attending an event, Aditi Rao Hydari looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black peplum top designed by Gaurav Gupta. Blending modernity and elegance, the top had a strapless design with the fitted bodice accentuating her silhouette. The real show-stopper, though, was the reptilian embroidery on both sides, giving it a glamorous finish.

Nailing the all-black magic, the actress decided to pair her top with black flared pants which cinched to her thighs and then flared down to her feet. Her hair was tied in a half-up style, and her accessories were minimal, with just round earrings.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia raised the hotness bar as she attended a party in a rose print dress. The stunning full-length dress gave her a red-hot look. It appeared trendy with the halter neckline, front drape, and tie fastening. The tight silhouette hugged her figure from all angles, whereas the bold rose print added an eye-catching and playful touch.

With her ensemble, the actress’s choice of accessories was also glamorous. She carried a luxurious Rs 3,13,412 medium Roar bag from Roberto Cavalli. Her striking accessories included layers of bracelets and stud earrings, perfect to keep the focus on her ensemble and unique bag.

3. Priyanka Chopra

When it’s Priyanka Chopra, you surely can’t expect something basic. Snapped just before the Met Gala 2025, the actress was slaying her appearance in the cape coat from Balmain’s Fall/Winter collection, which looked enchanting with its oversized fit. It was indeed anything but usual with its sculpted sleeves and top styled with a black belt, resulting in enhancing her silhouette to perfection.

Her styling looked top-notch with stir-up leggings featuring the strap design. Adding the right edge, she effortlessly slipped into Rs 55,338 Toteme’s classic croco-embossed slingback.

4. Nitanshi Goel

The young actress’s fashion sense has been effortless, filled with glamor and trendy design. Nitanshi looked like a vision in Arpita Dongre’s contemporary-style lehenga costing Rs 1,85,000. The lehenga featured a thin strap and a straight neckline blouse with signature Geosmin embroidery that includes flora and fauna motifs.

Adding a bold edge and modernity, the actress decided to pair her blouse with the thigh-high slit lehenga, showing off her toned legs. Not only the ensemble, but she also played well with the accessories. It was a show-stopper with gold-accented Basra pearls. The long strings of gilded chains in her hair featured tiny Basra pearls, partnered with a matching necklace and bangles.

5. Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar nailed her date night look in the sleeveless and turtleneck neckline olive green jumpsuit. The lightweight fabric and modern style design showed how to keep the appearance easygoing while making a fashion statement. The fitted bodice cascaded down to wide-leg pants, perfect to wear on various outings.

Rocking the olive green ensemble, the actress styled her look with layered bracelets. And for the hairstyle, she styled them straight and left them open.

Every look by our favorite celebrities is well-thought-out, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. We are eagerly waiting to see what the next week in fashion holds for us.

