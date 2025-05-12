Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners rises to No 5 on all-time US horror chart, surpassing It: Chapter Two

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues its remarkable run at the box office, emerging as a major R-rated hit and breaking multiple records in its fourth weekend. The gothic supernatural horror, led by Michael B. Jordan, grossed a powerful USD 21 million over the weekend with a drop of just 36.3 percent from the previous frame, despite being in its fourth week of release. With this, Sinners has become the fifth highest-grossing horror film of all time in the States, surpassing It: Chapter Two, which peaked at USD 211.5 million.

Benefiting from a theater count boost of 155, the film also scored the second-biggest fourth weekend ever for an R-rated film, beating the likes of Joker (USD 19.2M) and Oppenheimer (USD 18.8M), and trailing only Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 30M). It also claimed the fifth-biggest fourth weekend among April releases, outpacing The Jungle Book and A Minecraft Movie in the same category.

Domestically, Sinners has now amassed USD 214.4 million, making it only the sixth horror film in U.S. history to cross the USD 200 million threshold. With momentum on its side and strong word of mouth, the film is expected to surpass The Exorcist (USD 233M) next week to climb to fourth position on the highest-grossing horror films of all time list in the U.S.

A USD 250 to 280 million domestic finish is now well within reach.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack—both played by Jordan—who return to their hometown to rebuild their lives. Little do they know that there is a vengeful evil force awaiting them. The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Developed by Coogler through his Proximity Media banner, Sinners was acquired by WB after a heated bidding war. The film was shot between April and July 2024, with longtime collaborator Ludwig Göransson providing the haunting score and also serving as an executive producer.

Sinners has so far grossed USD 283 million globally, placing it among the year’s top performers and solidifying its status as one of the most successful original horror films of the post-COVID era.

