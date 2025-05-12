Here’s How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Trial is Being Prepped For By the Court: From Fresh Paint to ‘Unofficial’ Park Seating
As Diddy's high-profile trial draws international attention, the Manhattan courthouse is getting a cosmetic overhaul — and the media is already camped out.
With Sean "Diddy" Combs facing a federal sex trafficking trial, preparations around the courthouse are ramping up — not just legally, but visually. From fresh paint to makeshift media zones, authorities are clearly bracing for a media circus.
Over the weekend, crews were spotted giving the Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan a noticeable facelift. TMZ footage shows workers repainting security barricades and refreshing key areas of the property. A sleek black coat now lines the barricades where press will gather as the trial unfolds.
Across the street, a public park has become an unofficial media hub. Major news networks have already claimed spots for their camera crews, forming what some are calling “media row.”
Jury selection began last week and has already made headlines. One potential juror claimed Diddy could “buy his way out of trouble,” prompting her swift dismissal without any pushback from the prosecution.
As proceedings continue, the combination of courthouse touch-ups and media frenzy signals just how high the stakes are. With jury selection underway and public interest surging, Diddy’s trial is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched courtroom battles in recent memory.
ALSO READ: Will Cassie Ventura Testify for Sean Diddy Combs’ Federal Trial? All We Know About Rapper’s Ex-GF’s Involvement in Case