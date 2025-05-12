What's next for BTS after military discharge and group reunion in June? Possible album release and world tour schedules predicted

BTS is officially gearing up for a monumental comeback after fulfilling their mandatory military service in June 2025. Seven members– RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will reunite this year, marking the end of a two-year hiatus. No doubt, BTS ARMYs are waiting eagerly for their favorite group to come back and dominate the charts again.

Advertisement

According to Yonhap News, BTS will release a brand-new group album in the fourth quarter of 2025. The title and release date of the same are still under wraps.

But that's just the beginning! A massive world tour is already in the early planning stages for 2026, signaling not just a return but a full-scale resurgence of BTS on the world stage.

According to analyst Kim Hyeon Yong, “Full-group BTS activities are expected, with an album release planned for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a world tour to follow in 2026.”

He also noted that BTS’ return is projected to boost HYBE’s performance. BTS-related revenue, which stood at 15 per cent in 2024, is expected to rise sharply to 34 per cent in 2025 and further to 48 per cent in 2026. Additionally, HYBE’s operating profit margin is forecasted to grow from 9.9% this year to 12.5 per cent next year.

BTS' J-Hope will release a physical album around June or July 2025. Jin is also preparing to release an album, ECHO, followed by a solo world tour.

Advertisement

“In the second quarter, J-Hope’s world tour and Jin’s album release are scheduled,” adding, “In the third quarter, Jin’s world tour is planned,” Kim Hyeon Yong shares.

RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will be discharged in June 2025, with individual activities yet to be announced. RM and V will return on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. SUGA will be the last to be discharged, on June 21. The return of the four members is expected just before their debut anniversary on June 13, with all the members reuniting ahead of ARMY Day on July 9.

While BTS won’t 'officially' return to the stage in 2025, the prediction of the group's album has sparked massive excitement among fans. This is shaping up to be the true return of BTS.

ALSO READ: J-Hope announces encore concert on BTS’ debut anniversary; fans hope for surprise reunion of all seven members post military discharge