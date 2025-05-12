ECHO: BTS' Jin to reunite with Red Velvet’s Wendy for first radio show appearance since military discharge

BTS’ Jin is back in the spotlight! According to IZE.co, Jin will be making a special guest appearance on Red Velvet's Wendy’s Young Street on May 17. This marks his first radio appearance since military service. The radio show appearance is part of the promotional plan for Echo, set for release on May 16, 2025.

Fans are excited about this appearance because of BTS' Jin’s previous collab with Red Velvet’s Wendy. The two teamed up last year for the duet “Heart on the Window” for Happy. Both the K-pop Idols even performed live together at a fan event in Seoul.

Speaking about the radio show, Jin and Wendy's reunion promises a warm, nostalgic vibe and a fun catch-up after about 6 months.

During the broadcast, Jin is expected to talk about the making of Echo. The ARMY can expect him to drop some behind-the-scenes stories. Listeners can also look forward to his trademark humor and heartfelt interaction.

Apart from this, BTS' Jin’s calendar is packed this year. Just two days after announcing his album Echo, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed his first solo world tour. The announcement came at midnight KST on April 17, alongside posters of Jin rocking a leather jacket and surrounded by instruments.

The singer’s world tour will feature 18 shows across 9 major cities, with two performances in each location. It kicks off in South Korea, with concerts at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28 and 29.

After wrapping up in Korea, Jin will head to Japan, starting with Chiba (July 5-6) and Osaka (July 12-13). The tour continues across North America. Jin will take his performance to Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark through the rest of July.

Finally, he’ll take the stage in Europe, wrapping up with shows in London (August 5-6) and Amsterdam (August 9-10). With two shows in every city, fans have more chances to catch Jin live. Details about ticket sales, starting with the Goyang shows, are available on Weverse.

Apart from this, it's safe to say that it’s BTS’ Jin’s month, as he announces an exclusive Echo fan meet and Hi-Seokjin event in New York, connecting with fans in person.

