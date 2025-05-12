Ram Charan likely to go Nayanthara, SS Rajamouli way; to get a biopic made on his life next?

Ram Charan recently achieved a new feat after his wax statue was unveiled at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. The actor will get a life-size figurine in his name which also immortalizes his pet dog Rhyme. And now, the latest reports suggest that the actor is likely to get a biopic made on his life next.

Advertisement

Well, according to Telugu Chitraalu, the popular streaming platform Netflix has been reportedly filming a documentary about Ram Charan secretly. The process is said to have started in the last six months.

It is being said that the documentary would be similar to the one made with SS Rajamouli. For the exclusive footage, it was shot at the actor’s house during the huge fan gathering that erupted post Game Changer’s release.

However, these remain unconfirmed at the moment, and the final word is still awaited from the actor or makers’ sides.

For the unversed, not just SS Rajamouli, but South cinema has also seen a documentary on Nayanthara, which went on to become a huge success among audiences.

Coming back to Ram Charan, the actor was welcomed with an overwhelming fan gathering in London ahead of the unveiling of his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. The RRR star was accompanied by his father Chiranjeevi to witness a momentous occasion.

Advertisement

In other news, RC has also been in London to attend a concert at the Royal Albert Hall where his film RRR will be premiered and celebrated. He is joined by his co-star Jr NTR and the filmmaker SS Rajamouli himself.

Videos and glimpses from the same have already gone viral on social media.

Reports about Mahesh Babu joining the event have also surfaced. The Telugu superstar is currently shooting with the same director for SSMB29, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

ALSO READ: Love Insurance Kompany release date: Pradeep Ranganathan's film set to hit screens in September 2025