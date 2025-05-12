After collaborating on Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on the action-packed entertainer, King. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role, with Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma in key roles. The film is presently in the pre-production stage, and is scheduled to go on floors in Mumbai in the window of May 18 to May 20. While the set work is underway at multiple locations, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand has roped in Anil Kapoor to play a key role in King.

According to sources close to the development, Anil Kapoor has come on board to play Shah Rukh Khan’s mentor in King. “Shah Rukh Khan plays an assassin in King, Anil Kapoor will be seen as his handler. There were multiple actors considered for the part, but the team amicably feels that Anil Kapoor suits the role to the T. Anil is also excited to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on this mega-budget actioner,” revealed a source.

The source further added that team King is looking to release in the window of October to December 2026, and the film will be shot over a 100-day period in India and abroad. “The first schedule kicks off around May 20 in Mumbai, followed by an international leg in Europe. The film has been written keeping the theatrical sensibilities of the modern audience in mind, and presents Shah Rukh Khan like never before – raw, and rooted. The action sequences too are designed balancing style with raw-ness,” the source added.

Sources confirm that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are romantically paired together in the film, and their dynamics add an exciting arc to the screenplay. The principal casting for King is almost locked and the team is now all set to begin the journey on the set. The music of King is composed by Sachin – Jigar, with Anirudh, who is also on board for the background score. King marks the reunion of Siddharth Anand and Anil Kapoor after Fighter. Interestingly, Anil played a mentor to Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

