Box Office: Raid 2's 2nd weekend collections come as a relief to all Bollywood producers; Here's how and why

Pinkvilla emphasised that the 2nd weekend trajectory and collections of Raid 2 would be very important because it would be instrumental in helping producers confirm the release date of their big movies scheduled in June, 2025. With so much uncertainty because of all the national tensions, it was likely that most films scheduled for the month of June would postpone from their announced release dates.

Raid 2, the film directly impacted by all of the nations tensions, was monitored very closely by producers to see if the audiences are still coming to theatres amidst all that's happening or they are just not turning up. The collections of Raid 2 in its 2nd weekend made it very clear that the audiences will be coming to theatres for the film that they are excited to watch. The Ajay Devgn fronted drama netted Rs 24.50 crore in the 2nd weekend. More than the number of 24.50 crore, it is the phenomenal trend that is to be stressed more upon. The film collected Rs 4.75 crore on 2nd Friday, followed by Rs 8 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.75 crore on Sunday. The 11 day cume of the film stands at a little under Rs 120 crore and a lifetime total of Rs 150 crore is very much in play.

The advance bookings of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning are robust across India, further emphasising that the theatre-going of prospective audiences will remain the same as before. The only thing that producers have lost is close to 1 week of promotional time. But that's not much of an issue since it will help them plan a shorter but a more impactful promotional campaign.

After Raid 2, Hindi films Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par are the big bets. We can't stress much upon the fact that a good flow of releases is imperative. It is disappointing that there is no major Hindi film in theatres between Raid 2 and Housefull 5. Yes, there was Bhool Chuk Maaf planned to release on 9th May but that film took a direct to digital route due to the escalation of national tensions.

We await the release of the exciting June releases, which shall not go through postponement. Infact, in the grim world that the people find themselves in, lighthearted comedy shall work wonders. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bollywood updates.

