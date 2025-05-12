When Suniel Shetty was asked to sell Idli-Vada and quit acting despite his debut film Balwaan being a success; find out

Even after decades of ruling the Hindi film industry, Suniel Shetty continues to be on the list of most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Even though he eventually had a successful career, Shetty had a rocky start with two of his films being shelved. Even when his debut movie, Balwaan released and became a success, some thought he was a bad actor and should sell Idlis and Vadas at his restaurant. Read on!

Advertisement

During an interaction with Radio Nasha, Suniel Shetty spoke about his two movies, Faulad and Aarzoo, which never saw the light of day. The veteran actor stated that despite him filming for 60–65 days for Aarzoo, the movie didn’t get made due to a fallout between the director and the producers. Moreover, Faulad director David Dhawan, got concerned about his newcomer image and hence, the project was dropped.

However, when Balwaan was released in 1992, a critic stated that even though his movie succeeded, he was a bad actor. Going back in time, the Border star recalled, “Ek bhut bade critic ne, shayad ek lauta critic tha voh. Usne kaha ki iski film toh chali gayi lekin yeh bahut kharab actor hai. (A very big critic, probably the only one at that time, he wrote that even though his film had worked, he is a very bad actor.)”

Criticizing his acting, his walk, and his stiff body, the critic stated, “Isko aapni dukaan mein Idli-Vada bechna chahiye (He should sell Idli-Vada at his restaurant).” But this comment didn’t leave a negative impact on the Hera Pheri actor because the South Indian delicacies gave his family livelihood and educated him and his sisters.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Shetty spoke about his Mohra co-star Akshay Kumar and recalled meeting him for the first time. The actor-producer stated that Khiladi Kumar reminded him of his late cousin. Hence, during one of their shoots, Shetty told Kumar, “It’s scary that I have to sit down and work with you every day because whenever I see you, I’ll miss him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel and Akshay will be next seen together in Welcome To The Jungle, followed by Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reminds his Hera Pheri 3 co-star Suniel Shetty of THIS special person; here's why latter calls it 'scary'