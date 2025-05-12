All Too Well in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Paradise? Couple's First Date in 2 Months Comes Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit Subpoena

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first day out in two months comes after the music superstar recently got subpoenaed regarding Blake Lively vs. Justin Balsoni's legal fallout. The couple was spotted together in Philadelphia on May 11, 2025.

Swift and Kelce, according to photos shared by fans online, made their first public appearance as a couple in almost two months during their Philadelphia date. The duo was last pictured together on March 14 when they went to a restaurant in New York City, per People.

In recently emerged fan pictures, Swift was spotted wearing a plain black tank top with a matching bag, while Kelce wore a plain cream-colored top. His longer locks, which he has been growing throughout the NFL off-season, were also on display.

The encounter comes after the couple enjoyed a low-key few weeks, where they spent some time resting after Kelce's NFL season ended and Swift finished a run of her Eras Tour.

Sources close to the couple revealed to the outlet that the pair have made the most of this unusual downtime, with them both touring together and having quality time free from the cameras. "They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it. They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them," the insider told People in April.

Their bond is reportedly growing stronger, both of them cherishing their privacy and being content with just being with one another without media scrutiny. The source added, "They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."

This public appearance with her beau, Travis Kelce, comes just days after Justin Baldoni's legal team subpoenaed Taylor Swift into the It Ends With Us trial. Swift's team fired back at Baldoni's claims of the singer being in any way involved with Blake Lively in the production of the film. Swift's representative slammed Baldoni and demystified each of his allegations against the Karma singer.

