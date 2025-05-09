Box Office: Padakkalam vs Sarkeet, which latest Malayalam release will perform better?

On May 8, 2025, the Malayalam film industry witnessed the release of two films that clashed at the box office: Sarkeet and Padakkalam.

Starting with the former, Sarkeet is a family drama directed by Thamar K.V., featuring Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, and others in its ensemble cast.

Padakkalam, on the other hand, is a comedy-drama directed by Manu Swaraj, with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, Sandeep Pradeep, Niranjana Anoop, and Pooja Mohanraj in lead roles.

Advertisement

As both films commenced their theatrical runs on the same day, the question remains: which of the two will emerge as the bigger box office success?

Padakkalam vs Sarkeet at the Kerala box office

Padakkalam and Sarkeet both cater to a similar family audience base. Released without significant hype or promotional campaigns, and without any major star power, both films opened to an equal gross on Day 1 at the Kerala box office. Each film collected Rs 35 lakh on its opening day.

Currently, both films are relying heavily on word-of-mouth to drive their performance in the coming days. Their releases come amid a crowded slate of both big and small films in Kerala. The daily box office trends remain dominated by Mohanlal’s Thudarum, while Alappuzha Gymkhana continues its theatrical run, now nearing its end.

Other recent releases in the region include non-Malayalam films like Retro, Tourist Family, Hit 3, and Thunderbolts. However, these titles are performing significantly below Padakkalam and Sarkeet, and are unlikely to impact their box office trajectory.

Advertisement

While Thudarum continues its reign as the top performer in the state, the long-term success of both Padakkalam and Sarkeet will depend entirely on public reception in the days ahead.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sarkeet vs Rekhachithram vs Kishkindha Kaandam: Comparing opening day box office collections of Asif Ali's last three releases