Box Office: A Minecraft Movie smashes USD 900M worldwide, targets billion-dollar club

A Minecraft Movie, the screen adaptation of the iconic 2011 Mojang Studios game of the same name, is smashing box office records as it races past the USD 900 million global milestone. Directed by Jared Hess and led by Jason Momoa and Jack Black, the fantasy adventure comedy has become a global sensation, grossing an impressive USD 909.6 million to date.

Advertisement

The film’s overseas earnings stand at a stellar USD 500.6 million after a strong sixth weekend haul of USD 12.5 million across 76 markets. Despite a 55 percent drop, the film continues to draw families and gamers alike. Domestically, Minecraft has grossed USD 409 million, making it a box office juggernaut on both fronts.

With the USD 950 million mark essentially locked in, the billion-dollar club is now within striking distance. Whether the film hits that coveted milestone will depend on its performance in May amidst fresh competition, its longevity in key territories like Japan, and the impact of its upcoming digital release.

The journey to bring Minecraft to the big screen was nearly a decade in the making. First announced in 2014 by game creator Markus Persson, the project went through numerous creative teams before Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. collaborated to finalize the version that would greet audiences on April 4, 2025. The film stars Black as the expert crafter Steve, who guides four unlikely heroes pulled into the game’s blocky universe as they attempt to find their way back home.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast includes Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, with visual effects crafted by industry leaders Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain. Composer Mark Mothersbaugh added his quirky touch to the film’s score, complementing its vibrant, pixelated realm.

Premiering at London’s Empire, Leicester Square on March 30 and releasing globally on the aforementioned date, A Minecraft Movie received mixed reviews from critics. Still, audiences embraced it wholeheartedly, driven by their nostalgic connection to the beloved game.

The film now ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With a sequel already in development, A Minecraft Movie is not only redefining the video game genre but also carving out a cinematic legacy block by block.

ALSO READ: A Minecraft Movie EXCLUSIVE: Jack Black Shares BTS of an ‘Awkward, Yin-Yang’ Action Sequence With Jason Momoa