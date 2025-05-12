K-dramas on OTT this week, May 12-18: Lee Jae Wook-Jo Bo Ah's Dear Hongrang to Kang Ha Neul-Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours

May 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with 16 new series set to premiere on various OTT platforms. This week (May 12-18) will see the release of several highly anticipated shows, including romcoms like Tastefully Yours and Second Shot at Love and historical dramas like Dear Hongrang. Additionally, fans can look forward to new episodes of ongoing dramas like Spring of Youth, Resident Playbook and more.

Tastefully Yours

Starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si, this drama centers around a successor of a food company who gets impressed by a one-table restaurant's chef's cooking while looking for a unique recipe. Watch how culinary war leads to blossoming love on May 12 on Netflix.

Second Shot at Love

It is about a woman who meets her first love again while struggling with alcohol addiction. Featuring Sooyoung and Gong Myoung as leads, this 'opposites attract'-themed drama will premiere on May 12 on tvN or Viki.

Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop

This documentary chronicles the journey of Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, focusing on his creation of a global K-pop phenomenon through successful idol groups. Watch it on May 13 on Prime Video.

Shark: The Storm

Starring Kim Min Suk as the protagonist, it continues the story of his journey from a bullied victim to a hardened MMA fighter, driven by a desire for revenge and a new life. The 6-episode series will premiere on May 15 on TVING.

Dear Hongrang

Featuring Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah, this drama is about a long-lost son of a wealthy merchant family who returns after 12 years, sparking suspicions in his stepsister's mind with his eccentric behavior. Watch its first episode on May 16 on Netflix.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned one, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Spring of Youth

Park Ji Hu and Ha Yoon Joon will grow fonder of each other with each passing day, while Lee Seung Hyub will struggle with his unrequited love. Watch its episodes 3 and 4 on May 13 on SBS or Viki.

Pump Up the Healthy Love

In episodes 5 and 6 of the romance comedy drama, Jung Eun Ji will find comfort in Lee Jun Young as he helps her turn her insecurities into her strengths through fitness training. Watch the episodes on May 14 and 15 on Wavve or Viki.

Crushology 101

In the final week of the show, Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui's already strained relationship will face a threat from the arrival of a new character—her former neighbor. Watch episodes 11 and 12 on May 16 and 17 on Viki or TVING.

The Haunted Palace

In the next episodes (episodes 9-10) of the horror thriller, Yook Sungjae might find out the origin of the ominous happenings in his life and will give his all to save Bona. Watch it on May 16 and 17 on SBS or Viki.

Resident Playbook

Episodes 11 and 12 will feature Go Yoon Jung and Koo Do Won's mushy dating era along with the formation of a new couple—Kang You Seok and Han Ye Ji's characters. Catch the episodes on May 17 and 18 on Netflix.

