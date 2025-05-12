EXO's Suho hints at new album and group performances in 2025 after Sehun's military discharge: 'I'll make sure...'

EXO's leader, Suho, confirmed that the group is gearing up for a comeback after Sehun wraps up his military service. He sent fans into a frenzy during the May 11 SMTOWN Live in LA show by announcing that a new album and group activities are on the horizon. This news could mark the end of the group's four-year hiatus and potentially kickstart a highly anticipated reunion. Suho revealed that the comeback will happen shortly after Sehun's discharge, giving fans hope for an imminent EXO reunion.

Advertisement

During SM's 30th-anniversary concert, Suho delivered a reassuring message as EXO's leader, promising to bring the group back together after Sehun's military service. "I'm the leader of EXO, so I'll make sure to come again with a new album and performances after Sehun finishes his military service and joins us," the artist said. His brief yet comforting words brought hope and immense joy to the devoted EXO-Ls, who have been eagerly awaiting the group's reunion.

Suho also made a sincere request to the fans, saying, "Please wait for us!" and they had the sweetest reaction to that. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the clip with a heartfelt caption that read, "I’d wait for you a million years if I had to." The EXO-Ls flooded social media with gratitude, with many writing, "Thank you, leader nim," to express their appreciation for Suho's update on EXO's future activities. However, Suho did not mention whether it will be a full-group comeback or one excluding CBX (due to their ongoing rift with SM Entertainment).

Advertisement

It wasn't the first time the EXO leader opened up about the K-pop boy band's future plans. Previously, speaking at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, Suho expressed his excitement, saying, "After Sehun completes his duty, all members will have fulfilled their military service. We’ll come back together as EXO and meet our fans again." With Sehun set to finish his military service by September 2025, fans are eagerly anticipating the group's reunion. With Suho's recent hints at new projects and potential concerts in 2025, fans can't seem to keep calm anymore.

ALSO READ: EXO announces surprise fanmeet after Sehun's military discharge; EXO-Ls weigh on probable CBX exclusion