Gong Myung, Sooyoung's Second Shot at Love Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT, cast, plot and more

Second Shot at Love is gearing up to make fans fall in love all over again. With its story, the drama explores what happens when two people get another chance at life, at love, and at letting go of old habits. As the premiere approaches, now’s the perfect time to dive into everything we know before the show officially lands.

Han Geum Ju, played by Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo Young, is someone who has built a solid life for herself in Seoul. She’s sharp, confident, and has spent the last decade working as an auto mechanic at a top-tier car company. On the surface, she’s got it all figured out—but behind the charm and skill is a woman in a relationship with alcohol. When her love life falls apart and her family steps in, she finds herself packing her bags and heading back to her hometown in Bocheon.

Back in Bocheon, Han Geum Ju reunites with her former best friend and first love, Seo Ui Jun, played by Gong Myoung. Seo Ui Jun, now a respected doctor and the new director of the local health center, is cold and distant toward Geum Ju.

Puzzled by the change in his behavior, Han Geum Ju becomes determined to understand what happened during the years they were apart. As they navigate awkward reunions, unresolved emotions, and personal challenges, both Han Geum Ju and Seo Ui Jun are forced to confront who they’ve become and what they still mean to each other.

Release Date, Time & Where to Watch

Second Shot at Love is set to premiere on May 12 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN and will be available for international viewers on Viki. Taking over the time slot previously held by The Divorce Insurance, the show will air every Monday and Tuesday and is set to be followed by Head Over Heels in June 2025.

Main Cast & Crew:

Choi Sooyoung as Han Geum Ju

Gong Myoung as Seo Ui Jun

Jo Yoon Hee, Kang Hyung Suk, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sang Ho, Kim Hyun Sook, and Kang Tae Oh in supporting roles

Directed by: Jang Yoo Jung

Second Shot at Love promises a blend of emotional realism, small-town charm, and romantic tension as the two former friends face their past and consider a possible future together.

The drama gently touches on themes like personal growth, regrets, and the quiet hope that comes with second chances. Choi Soo Young brings depth to her role as a woman learning to confront her own imperfections. Gong Myoung delivers a reserved performance as a man carrying unspoken emotions. Together, their dynamic creates a story that feels both heartfelt and relatable.

