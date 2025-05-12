Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal represent every Virat Kohli fan with emotional reactions to his Test cricket retirement announcement

It is quite an emotional day for every Indian cricket fan, as Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. While social media is already absorbing the major development, Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and others also reacted to Kohli’s decision.

On May 12, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and re-shared the official post shared by Virat Kohli announcing his retirement from Test Cricket. He wrote, "You did it your way and that way will truly be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspiring test career and thank you for the memories, Champ! @virat.kohli," followed by a crown, white-heart and a clap emoji.

Suniel Shetty also posted a happy picture of Kohli and stated, "You didn’t just play Test cricket, Virat. You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion is like armour." He continued by writing, "The roar. The grit. The obsession. The Heart. Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on."

Take a look

Angad Bedi also wrote, "You had one more England tour in your Cheekoo..you had it in you..we will miss you in whites...Test cricket without you will be hard to watch..A tear rolls as I read your retirement post...you have given your sweat and blood playing for India..Wished to see the Test cap #269 go from the field...Thank you for all the memories.. @virat.kohli hail the king Love to you and the family."

In addition to this, Ranveer Singh also commented on the official post shared by Virat Kohli on his Instagram. He wrote, "One in a Billion! Go well, King!" followed by a red heart, nazar amulet, and raised hands emojis. Huma Qureshi and Gajraj Rao dropped red-heart emojis.

Take a look

Furthermore, Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli and his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also penned special messages for the cricketer on his decision.

It was a few hours back that Virat penned a long note as he got emotional about his 14-year-long journey. A long part of his caption read, "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

