Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ Romance is Affecting Ben Affleck Like THIS Amid His Split From Jennifer Lopez; Report

Ben Affleck is leaning on family as his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas sparks a new romance with his longtime friend Tom Cruise. Following his rumored split from Jennifer Lopez, sources say Affleck is not taking the news lightly—especially considering his history with both stars.

Over the weekend, the Batman actor was spotted spending quality time with his 13-year-old son, Samuel, in Beverly Hills. The duo went shopping for Mother's Day gifts for Affleck’s first wife, Jennifer Garner. Affleck shares three children with Garner— Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel.

Advertisement

Affleck, 52, dated de Armas, 37, for a year after meeting on the sets of Deep Water in 2020. Now, insiders say he’s “annoyed” to see her dating Cruise, who is not only a fellow actor but someone Affleck has known for years. The pair were first linked romantically around Valentine’s Day.

Despite his calm public demeanor, sources say Affleck finds it “kind of weird” to see his ex happy with his friend. His pals have even joked that he should get revenge by dating Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes. There’s also speculation that Affleck has always been slightly envious of Cruise’s blockbuster action career.

Affleck and Samuel appeared relaxed as they strolled through a sunny shopping area, sporting matching sunglasses and casual outfits. The actor wore a pink polo with khakis and high-tops, showing his cool-dad energy.

While Ben Affleck plays it cool in public, sources suggest Ana de Armas’ new relationship with Tom Cruise has stirred up some personal tension. As he navigates divorce with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck seems to be finding comfort and grounding in time with his kids, even as the Hollywood love triangle grabs headlines.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Relationship Romantic? Inside Details From David Beckham's Birthday Bash