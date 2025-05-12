‘Wanted to be great in my first film’: Ibrahim Ali Khan admits he was ‘not okay’ with his performance in Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. The easy-breezy romantic film received mixed reactions and significant criticism. Most recently, disappointed by the film’s reception, Ibrahim said he wanted his debut film to be ‘great’.

During a recent conversation with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked if he wished he could’ve “done better” in his first film, Nadaaniyan. Replying, the star kid mentioned that he had completed 3 films by the age of 24. He looks back at his performances and reflects on where he could have worked better or harder.

Ibrahim mentioned that people encouraged him, stating that it was just his first film, but he wanted it to be ‘great.’ In his words, "A lot of people tell me, 'Don’t stress. It’s only your first film.” That’s not okay for me. I wanted my first film to be great. I wanted to be great in my first film. But I’ll learn, I have to learn," he said.

In another interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim also addressed mixed reviews of his debut release, Nadaaniyan. While he saw all the reviews, he expressed happiness about some users being able to recognize what he brought to the table.

He said, "I’ve seen the mixed reviews on social media — they do fry your brains a bit. Obviously, most of them are bad because that’s just how social media works." Sara Ali Khan’s brother further added that he was happy with the response he got from the film industry and is quite pleased about it.

The Sarzameen actor went on to claim that people go to watch a film with very high expectations, but his debut film was not supposed to be a "grand film" but a "sweet, breezy rom-com".

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. It also featured Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in the key roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmaticent, the film was released earlier this year in March on Netflix.

