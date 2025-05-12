Is HyunA pregnant with husband Yong Jun Hyung’s child? Netizens speculate she’s ‘100 percent’ expecting after recent appearance

HyunA is once again at the center of online buzz. This time, not just for her latest single, but due to renewed speculation about a possible pregnancy. The notion started circulating following her recent stage appearance.

On May 11, HyunA returned to the stage on SBS’ Inkigayo to perform her new track, Mrs. Nail. The comeback marks her first major music promotion in months and was anticipated by her fans. However, alongside praise for her performance, many netizens began commenting on her appearance. They described her as visually different from her previous stages.

What began as a general discussion about her styling and stage presence quickly snowballed into speculation about her physical changes. Some viewers pointed out that HyunA appeared to have gained a small amount of weight. They speculated whether it could be linked to a pregnancy. While such assumptions based on body changes are often criticized for being invasive, they nonetheless spread quickly across social platforms.

Fueling the rumors is HyunA’s recent marriage to former HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun Hyung. It took place in October 2024. Their relationship has faced intense public scrutiny from the start. It is largely due to Yong Jun Hyung’s past association with the Burning Sun scandal. The connection has continued to spark backlash, especially from her long-time fans and the wider public.

Notably, this is not the first time HyunA has been the subject of pregnancy speculation. When the couple announced their engagement in mid-2024, similar rumors surfaced online. At the time, both HyunA and her agency denied the allegations.

Despite that clarification, the return of the rumors now, just months after her marriage, has reignited controversy. Some netizens insist that her appearance may suggest that she is expecting. Others, however, are quick to condemn the speculation. They point out that weight gain or physical changes should not be automatically linked to pregnancy and that such personal topics should not be the focus of public gossip.

HyunA has not made any official statement regarding the pregnancy rumors. Her agency has also remained silent as of this writing. She continues to perform and promote Mrs. Nail, showcasing her bold, expressive stage energy that she’s known for.

Meanwhile, the single itself has received mixed reviews. Many fans appreciate its experimental sound and visual creativity. However, with some critics, it doesn’t sit well. They have expressed disapproval over it. Combined with the ongoing scrutiny over her personal life, HyunA’s return to the spotlight seems to be both celebrated and challenged in equal measure. Whether the rumors are true or not remains to be seen.

