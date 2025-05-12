Priyanka Chopra sent a ‘sweet message’ to Ibrahim Ali Khan after Nadaaniyan’s release that ‘really comforted’ him; find out

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor, met with a mixed response from the audiences. While the young star admitted to not being happy with his performance, he also revealed the best advice that he received was from his dad, Saif Ali Khan. Moreover, Ibrahim also got a heartfelt message from international diva, Priyanka Chopra that 'comforted' him. Read on to know what they said.

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about the ‘best advice’ he received after Nadaaniyan was released. He took his dad, Saif Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra’s name.

Ibrahim mentioned that his father stressed that it was not the year 2000 where a star could ‘just walk around’ in a film, and it could be a blockbuster. He shared that his father told him that one has to be "prepared" and a "quick learner." Additionally, the Jewel Thief actor also insisted that his son never compromise on the script and the filmmaker.

On the other hand, Ibrahim also talked about the special "sweet message" that he received from the Desi Girl. The debutant revealed that the global diva admitted to watching the film and thought that he had a "bright future."

He further recalled her message that said, "She said I have to hold my head high and keep grinding; and that I must grow a thick skin. Coming from someone as accomplished as she is, I felt really comforted and motivated," he remarked.

During the same interview, the young lad also talked about his performance in the rom-com film alongside Khushi Kapoor. He reflected on how a lot of people tell him that it was just his first film, but he mentions that he is ‘not okay’ with his performance. He admitted to wanting his first film and his performance to be 'great.' Nonetheless, Iggy remains certain of learning in the future.



Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, was directed by debutant Shauna Gautam. It also starred Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in the key roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmaticent, the film was released earlier this year in March on Netflix.

