The Sabarmati Report Day 6 Box Office: Vikrant Massey starrer shows a healthy trend; Business sees a spike due to holiday in Maharashtra

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's recently released film, The Sabarmati Report, is the latest addition to the Indian box office. The plot of the political thriller is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Vikrant and Raashi-starrer has maintained a decent hold at the ticket windows since its release. The Sabarmati Report, along with its parallel runs, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, experienced a rise in collections due to the Maharashtra Elections on the 20th day.

The Sabarmati Report Fetches Rs 1.50 Crore to Rs 1.60 Crore; Sees 25% Spike Amid Maharashtra Elections

Led by Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report opened to Rs 1.25 crore, which was quite a reasonable start at the box office. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motions Pictures, the latest release of Vikrant Massey collected in the range of Rs 1.50 crore to 1.60 crore on the sixth day of its release.

As per early estimates, the cume collection of The Sabarmati Report now stands at Rs 10.15 crore to Rs 10.25 crore in India. The latest growth in numbers is credited to the election holiday in Maharashtra, as the state witnessed its General Assembly Elections 2024 on November 20.

Here's The List Of Day-Wise Net India Collections Of The Sabarmati Report

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 90 lakh- Rs 1.10 crore (Estimated) 5 Rs 1.30 crore 6 Rs 1.50 crore- Rs 1.60 crore (Estimated) Total Rs 10.15 crore-Rs 10.25 crore (Estimated) net in 6 days

Vikrant Massey's Filmography Over The Years And His Upcoming Project

Vikrant Massey made his Bollywood debut with Lootera (2013), headlined by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. He appeared in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, and Lipstick Under My Burkha. He played the lead for the first time in Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial, A Death in the Gunj (2017).

He received a big break with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail in 2023. Vikrant now has an upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan for which he is teaming up with Shanaya Kapoor.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

