The Sabarmati Report Teaser OUT: Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna turn fearless journalists to investigate the Godhara incident

The teaser for the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report has been released, featuring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film explores the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning, where a fire aboard the Sabarmati Express on February 27 resulted in multiple casualties. Promising to reveal hidden truths kept under wraps for 22 years, The Sabarmati Report is set to premiere in theaters on November 15, 2024.

In the teaser, Massey, Khanna, and Dogra take on the roles of journalists covering the story, bringing the events to light through their on-screen investigations.

The post read, "aj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated."

Check out the teaser here:

The teaser for The Sabarmati Report unfolds in a tense courtroom, where a stern demand is made for Massey to issue a public apology and pay a hefty fine of 20 million. While he retorts, suggesting it's the responsibility of the accused to comply, setting a tone of defiance and accountability.

The scene then shifts, drawing a parallel between transformative events in global history, such as 9/11 for America, to the brewing storm in India, symbolized by the Godhra train incident. As horrific news from Gujarat surfaces, a pressing question arises: is this event more significant than 9/11?

Accusations fly, stating that the truth behind Godhra has been downplayed, yet the narrator foresees a day when the public will demand answers. With simmering tensions and a crowd on edge, the teaser captures the fragility of national peace—where a single spark could ignite widespread destruction.

Echoing a call for justice, it conveys a powerful message about the resilience of a "new India" that faces challenges with a firm resolve.

Netizens were quick to react to the teaser. One wrote, "What a gripping teaser!". Someone wrote, "The trailer seem outstanding!! Would definitely watch out in the cinema!!". One person wrote, "Here comes the another hit".

Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Vikir Films, presents The Sabarmati Report, featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

