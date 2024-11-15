The Sabarmati Report Final Advance Bookings: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra starrer sells just 3250 tickets in top chains for opening day

The Sabarmati Report directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Barkha Singh and Ridhi Dogra among others is all set to release. The movie saw a lukewarm response in its advance bookings, suggesting lack of urgency to watch it. The Sabarmati Report has sold a total of 3250 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day and this suggests an opening in the vicinity of Rs 1 crore. The release size is not very wide from the looks of it and the showcasing is also not aggressive, with shows in many places starting after noon.

The Sabarmati Report Sells 3250 Tickets In National Chains; Heads For A Rs 1 Crore Net Start

The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. It has had its share of delays and there were internal conflicts too. A good chunk of the film has been reshot, so as to clear the censors without facing major trouble. It will be interesting to see how much the changes in the film, affect its prospects of the film in terms of box office.

The Sabarmati Report Will Have To Pull Off A 12th Fail In Order To Succeed

Vikrant Massey led films are generally films that run based on word of mouth. Like 12th Fail which really pulled off a crazy little trend after a low opening day, The Sabarmati Report also has to manage the same, to emerge a hit at the box office. The film has been promoted aggressively, and is also hot in the media. While the advance bookings paint a grim picture, the spot bookings and favourable word of mouth can change a lot of things. We have seen how word of mouth can make or break a film in the past.

Advertisement

The Sabarmati Report Doesn't Face Significant Competition At The Box Office

The Sabarmati Report doesn't have much competition. There is the south film Kanguva (dubbed in Hindi) and the Hollywood film Gladiator II which will be counterprogrammed alongside the political drama. All the three films have an audience of their own and neither of the films should eat into each other's business since there is enough exhibition to accomodate all the movies.

The Sabarmati Report In Theatres

The Sabarmati Report plays at a theatre near you from today. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? How excited are you for the political-drama? Do let us know.

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: The Sabarmati Report to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release